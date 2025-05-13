ClickHouse Meetup - Austin
Hosted By
ClickHouse
Details
Location:
Central District Brewing
417 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78701
--------
Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!
We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Austin! Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Agenda:
- 5pm - Arrivals (Food, Drinks will be served)
- 6:00 - 6:30 - Speaker 1 (TBA)
- 6:30 - 7:00 - Speaker 2 (TBA)
- 7:00 - 8:30 - Q&A and Networking
If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com
ClickHouse Austin User Group
