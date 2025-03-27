ClickHouse Melbourne Meetup - March 2025
Details
ClickHouse returns to Melbourne for another meetup—connect, learn, and network with other tech and data enthusiasts over great company and food.
🗓️ Agenda
- 6:00 PM: Registration, dinner & networking
- 6:30 PM: Welcome and Introductions
- 6:40 PM: My Favourite ClickHouse Features by Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse
- 7:00 PM: Talk track 2
- 7:20 PM: Talk track 3
- 7:40 PM: Q&A
- 8:00 PM: Networking
Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!
Interested in sharing a talk at future events? Complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.
______________________________________________
🎤 Session Details: My Favourite ClickHouse Features
Tyler will delve into his favorite features of ClickHouse, demonstrating how they can be leveraged to optimize data processing and enhance analytical workflows. As a key takeaway, you’ll gain practical knowledge on how to harness ClickHouse’s capabilities for your own projects.
Speaker: Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse
Tyler Hannan is an experienced technologist with a passion for human interaction. With a career that has spanned the private and public sectors, large enterprises, consulting, and startups of varying success, he has maintained a focus on data persistence and analysis. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, called on to provide commentary about market trends impacting the design and deployment of database solutions and distributed systems.
