Skip to content

ClickHouse Melbourne Meetup - March 2025

Photo of ClickHouse
Hosted By
ClickHouse
ClickHouse Melbourne Meetup - March 2025

Details

ClickHouse returns to Melbourne for another meetup—connect, learn, and network with other tech and data enthusiasts over great company and food.

🗓️ Agenda

  • 6:00 PM: Registration, dinner & networking
  • 6:30 PM: Welcome and Introductions
  • 6:40 PM: My Favourite ClickHouse Features by Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse
  • 7:00 PM: Talk track 2
  • 7:20 PM: Talk track 3
  • 7:40 PM: Q&A
  • 8:00 PM: Networking

Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

Interested in sharing a talk at future events? Complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.
______________________________________________

🎤 Session Details: My Favourite ClickHouse Features
Tyler will delve into his favorite features of ClickHouse, demonstrating how they can be leveraged to optimize data processing and enhance analytical workflows. As a key takeaway, you’ll gain practical knowledge on how to harness ClickHouse’s capabilities for your own projects.

Speaker: Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse
Tyler Hannan is an experienced technologist with a passion for human interaction. With a career that has spanned the private and public sectors, large enterprises, consulting, and startups of varying success, he has maintained a focus on data persistence and analysis. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, called on to provide commentary about market trends impacting the design and deployment of database solutions and distributed systems.

Events in Melbourne, AUDatabase DevelopmentOLAP
Database Integration & MigrationsDatabase ProfessionalsDatabase Applications
Photo of ClickHouse Australia User Group group
ClickHouse Australia User Group
See more events
Work Club Olderfleet
477 Collins Street · Melbourne
Photo of ClickHouse Australia User Group group
ClickHouse Australia User Group
public group
Google map of the user's next upcoming event's location
FREE