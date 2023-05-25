Details

We're excited to announce an upcoming ClickHouse Meetup with our friends at Grafana. that you won't want to miss. Join us as we gather together to discuss the latest in the world of ClickHouse and share user stories.

And a special thank you to the eDreams ODIGEO team for hosting us at their Barcelona office.

This event is perfect for anyone interested in learning more about ClickHouse, whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started. Our expert speakers will share insights, tips, and best practices to help you get the most out of ClickHouse.

And, of course, there will be plenty of time for food/drink and conversation with your fellow data enthusiasts.

So mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready for an unforgettable ClickHouse Meetup. We can't wait to see you there!

Agenda

18:00 - Doors Open🍹

18:20 - Meetup Kickoff, eDreams ODIGEO presentation

18:30 - Using ClickHouse for Product Analytics - Yuri Gavrilin, CDO @Uzum

- Yuri Gavrilin, CDO @Uzum 19:00 - Using Grafana and ClickHouse for Observability - Ryadh Dahimene

Ryadh Dahimene 19:30 - Grafana Update

19:45 - Tales from ClickHouse Support - Melvyn Peignon and Tom Schreiber

- Melvyn Peignon and Tom Schreiber 20:15 - ClickHouse Update - Alexey Milovidov

- Alexey Milovidov 20:45 - 21:15 - Networking with 🍕 and 🍻

If you are interested in speaking at this, or a future, meetup please email: tyler@clickhouse.com