Details

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

ClickHouse is excited to host another meetup at the Klaviyo - Boston office. You'll have an opportunity to connect with your peers, share industry insights, and learn more about ClickHouse and how folks are using us to solve their big data challenges. Please RSVP the day of by 3pm!

Meetup Details:

Date: Thursday, September 18th, 2025

Time: 5:30-9pm EST

Location: Klaviyo, 125 Summer St. [6th Floor]

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

Agenda:

5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)

6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions

6:15-6:35 PM: Speaker TBD

6:40-7:00 PM: Speaker TBD

7:05-7:25 PM: Speaker TBD

7:30-8:30 PM: Q&A and Networking

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com