Details

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 6-9pm

Location: Jump Trading, 600 W. Chicago Ave. #600

------

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

We’re really excited to host an upcoming ClickHouse Meetup at Jump Trading as part of their Compute Collective series.

The creator of ClickHouse, Alexey Milovidov, will be flying in for this meetup and giving a presentation/fireside chat. Don’t miss out!

Agenda:

6:00 pm: Arrivals (Food, Drinks will be served)

6:30 - 8:30: Format TBD of fireside chat + talks.

8:30 - 9:00: Q&A and Networking

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact marie@clickhouse.com.