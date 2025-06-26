Come see ClickHouse and the RheinHaus!
Zoe S.
Social Mixer @ Rhein Haus – Denver
🗓️ June 26 | 🕠 5:30–8:30 PM | 📍 Rhein Haus, just a short walk from the Convention Center
In town for Observability Day or the Open Source Summit? Or just looking to unwind with a great crowd? Come hang out with us at Rhein Haus for a relaxed evening of food, drinks, and fun.
Here’s what to expect:
🍻 Beer and bites
🃏 Card games and conversation
🙌 No agenda, no presentations — just a great time
Everyone’s welcome. Whether you're a seasoned engineer, a conference newcomer, or local to Denver — this is your chance to connect, chill, and enjoy the evening.
Come as you are. Stay for the vibes.
ClickHouse Denver User Group
FREE