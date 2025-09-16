ClickHouse Meetup in Dubai - September
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Dubai!
Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Location: TBA
Agenda:
6:00 - 6:30 - Arrival and Check-in
6:30 - 6:50 - ClickHouse - Latest features and roadmap
6:50 - 7:10 - Speaker TBA
7:10 - 7:30 - Speaker TBA
7:30 - 7:50 - Speaker TBA
8:00 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation
If you are interested in speaking at, or hosting, this or a future event please email us - tyler@clickhouse.com
ClickHouse Dubai Meetup Group
