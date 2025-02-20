Skip to content

Clickhouse Meetup with LA DevOps

Zoe S.
We are super excited to be joining the LA DevOps meetup group. We will be speaking and co-sponsoring the event. We will soon have more details regarding speakers.

You can RSVP here in this group or in the LA DevOps meetup group. Come see us and enjoy learning about how ClickHouse helps power DevOps engineers. And of course socialize with many technology enthusiast!

Events in Los Angeles, CAData Science
Database DevelopmentBig DataData Analytics
O'Briens Irish Pub
2226 Wilshire Blvd · Santa Monica, CA
