We're back with our first meetup in Melbourne for 2026! Come join us for an evening of learning from database experts, and great conversations with the ClickHouse community.



Open Electricity: Lessons learned migrating from Postgres & TimescaleDB to ClickHouse



🗓️ AGENDA:



4:30 PM: Registration & Networking

5:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

5:10 PM: Update on ClickHouse: LibreChat, Postgres, Langfuse

5:30 PM: ClickHouse Deployment Options - Security Considerations by Martin Choluj, CISO @ ClickHouse

by Nik Cubrliovic, Software Developer & Data Engineer @ nineprimes 6:30 PM: Q&A & Networking

🎤 Session Details: ClickHouse Deployment Options - Security Considerations

In this talk, Martin, CISO at ClickHouse will talk about the various ClickHouse deployment options with focus on security.



Speaker: Martin Choluj, CISO @ ClickHouse

Martin Choluj is a seasoned cybersecurity executive with over 15 years of experience in the field. He currently serves as the CISO at ClickHouse, an open-source, column-oriented OLAP database management system for real time analytics, machine learning, GenAI, observability and data warehousing. In this role, he leads the company's security, privacy, IT operations and engineering productivity initiatives.



🎤 Session Details: Open Electricity: Lessons learned migrating from Postgres and TimescaleDB to ClickHouse



Speaker: Nik Cubrliovic, Software Developer & Data Engineer @ nineprimes

Nik Cubrliovic is a software developer and data engineer for nineprimes (nineprimes.com) where his projects include Open Electricity - Australia's leading open source platform for energy data.