Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Warsaw!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Location: Warsaw, Twarda 18, Spektrum Tower, 28th floor, Sky Hall

Agenda:
6:00 - 6:30 - Arrival and Check-in
6:30 - 6:50 - ClickHouse - Latest features and roadmap
6:50 - 7:10 - Krzysztof Macewicz, Head of MM DevOps, Match Trade Technologies
7:10 - 7:30 - Speaker TBA
7:30 - 8:30 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation

