Details

🤖 AI Night Seattle — Call for Speakers!

Join us on Thursday, October 2nd in downtown Seattle for an evening dedicated to all things AI. We’ll bring together builders, data engineers, and innovators to share real-world AI use cases, explore cutting-edge applications, and connect with the local community.

What to expect:

Talks from companies and practitioners building with AI today

Demos and use cases highlighting practical applications

Networking, food, and drinks with the Seattle tech community

📍 Location: TBD (Downtown Seattle)

📅 October 2, 2025

Submit Your Talk Idea Here