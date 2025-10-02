Skip to content

Seattle AI Meetup: Building Scalable Systems with ClickHouse & Docker

Zoe S.
Seattle AI Meetup: Building Scalable Systems with ClickHouse & Docker

🤖 AI Night Seattle — Call for Speakers!
Join us on Thursday, October 2nd in downtown Seattle for an evening dedicated to all things AI. We’ll bring together builders, data engineers, and innovators to share real-world AI use cases, explore cutting-edge applications, and connect with the local community.
  • Talks from companies and practitioners building with AI today
  • Demos and use cases highlighting practical applications
  • Networking, food, and drinks with the Seattle tech community

📍 Location: TBD (Downtown Seattle)
📅 October 2, 2025
ClickHouse Seattle User Group
ClickHouse Seattle User Group
