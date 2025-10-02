Seattle AI Meetup: Building Scalable Systems with ClickHouse & Docker
Hosted By
Zoe S.
🤖 AI Night Seattle — Call for Speakers!
Join us on Thursday, October 2nd in downtown Seattle for an evening dedicated to all things AI. We’ll bring together builders, data engineers, and innovators to share real-world AI use cases, explore cutting-edge applications, and connect with the local community.
What to expect:
- Talks from companies and practitioners building with AI today
- Demos and use cases highlighting practical applications
- Networking, food, and drinks with the Seattle tech community
📍 Location: TBD (Downtown Seattle)
📅 October 2, 2025
Submit Your Talk Idea Here
