[Please go to Building E to check in]

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We are excited to be doing an a ClickHouse meetup in the south bay at the Netflix offices!

Netflix Offices

121 Albright Wy, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Netflix Kabuki Theater is through Building E so please check in there.

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

5:30 - 6:15 - Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)

6:15 - 6:35 - Mike Shi ClickStack Product Manager @ ClickHouse

"ClickStack: high performance observability with ClickHouse"

6:40 - 7:00 - Daniel Muino Software Engineer @ Netflix

7:20 - 7:40 - TBA

**7:45 - 8:15 -**Food, Drinks, and Conversation

If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com