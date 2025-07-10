ClickHouse Meetup at Netflix in Los Gatos
Details
[Please go to Building E to check in]
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We are excited to be doing an a ClickHouse meetup in the south bay at the Netflix offices!
Location:
Netflix Offices
121 Albright Wy, Los Gatos, CA 95032
Exact Building:
Netflix Kabuki Theater is through Building E so please check in there.
-----
The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.
Agenda:
5:30 - 6:15 - Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)
6:15 - 6:35 - Mike Shi ClickStack Product Manager @ ClickHouse
"ClickStack: high performance observability with ClickHouse"
6:40 - 7:00 - Daniel Muino Software Engineer @ Netflix
7:20 - 7:40 - TBA
**7:45 - 8:15 -**Food, Drinks, and Conversation
If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com
