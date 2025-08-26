Skip to content

ClickHouse Meetup @ Cloudflare

Z
Hosted By
Zoe S. and ClickHouse
ClickHouse Meetup @ Cloudflare

Details

### Description

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!
We're excited to bring the ClickHouse community back together in San Francisco — this time hosted at Cloudflare’s downtown office! Join us for an evening of real-world stories, technical deep dives, and great conversations with engineers building at scale.
You’ll hear from startups and large-scale operators alike, sharing how they’re using ClickHouse for everything from observability to growth analytics. Whether you're running production workloads or just ClickHouse-curious, this meetup is for you.

***

### Meetup Details

📍 Location: Cloudflare HQ, Townsend St., San Francisco
📅 Date: Tuesday, August 26th, 2025
🕠 Time: 5:30 – 8:30 PM PT
🍕 Food, drinks, and great company provided

***

### Agenda

  • 5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In & Networking
  • 6:00 PM: Welcome from ClickHouse & Cloudflare
  • 6:10 PM: Dima Timofeev, Research Engineer @ 1X
  • 6:30 PM: Cloudflare – "Trouble Will Find You: How Cloudflare Scales Using ClickHouse"
  • 7:00 PM: Joel Walker, Founding Software Engineer @ Pump.co
  • 7:35 PM: Closing & More Networking

***

Space is limited — RSVP to save your seat!
Interested in speaking at a future event? Reach out to zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com

Events in San Francisco, CAData ScienceOpen Source
Database DevelopmentDatabase ApplicationsOLAP
Photo of ClickHouse Bay Area and Silicon Valley Meetup Group group
ClickHouse Bay Area and Silicon Valley Meetup Group
See more events
ClickHouse Bay Area and Silicon Valley Meetup Group
Photo of ClickHouse Bay Area and Silicon Valley Meetup Group group
Cloudflare
101 Townsend St · San Francisco, CA
Photo of ClickHouse Bay Area and Silicon Valley Meetup Group group
ClickHouse Bay Area and Silicon Valley Meetup Group
public group
Google map of the user's next upcoming event's location
FREE