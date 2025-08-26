ClickHouse Meetup @ Cloudflare
### Description
Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!
We're excited to bring the ClickHouse community back together in San Francisco — this time hosted at Cloudflare’s downtown office! Join us for an evening of real-world stories, technical deep dives, and great conversations with engineers building at scale.
You’ll hear from startups and large-scale operators alike, sharing how they’re using ClickHouse for everything from observability to growth analytics. Whether you're running production workloads or just ClickHouse-curious, this meetup is for you.
***
### Meetup Details
📍 Location: Cloudflare HQ, Townsend St., San Francisco
📅 Date: Tuesday, August 26th, 2025
🕠 Time: 5:30 – 8:30 PM PT
🍕 Food, drinks, and great company provided
***
### Agenda
- 5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In & Networking
- 6:00 PM: Welcome from ClickHouse & Cloudflare
- 6:10 PM: Dima Timofeev, Research Engineer @ 1X
- 6:30 PM: Cloudflare – "Trouble Will Find You: How Cloudflare Scales Using ClickHouse"
- 7:00 PM: Joel Walker, Founding Software Engineer @ Pump.co
- 7:35 PM: Closing & More Networking
***
Space is limited — RSVP to save your seat!
Interested in speaking at a future event? Reach out to zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com
