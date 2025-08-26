Details

### Description

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

We're excited to bring the ClickHouse community back together in San Francisco — this time hosted at Cloudflare’s downtown office! Join us for an evening of real-world stories, technical deep dives, and great conversations with engineers building at scale.

You’ll hear from startups and large-scale operators alike, sharing how they’re using ClickHouse for everything from observability to growth analytics. Whether you're running production workloads or just ClickHouse-curious, this meetup is for you.

***

### Meetup Details

📍 Location: Cloudflare HQ, Townsend St., San Francisco

📅 Date: Tuesday, August 26th, 2025

🕠 Time: 5:30 – 8:30 PM PT

🍕 Food, drinks, and great company provided

***

### Agenda

5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In & Networking

6:00 PM: Welcome from ClickHouse & Cloudflare

6:10 PM: Dima Timofeev, Research Engineer @ 1X

6:30 PM: Cloudflare – "Trouble Will Find You: How Cloudflare Scales Using ClickHouse"

7:00 PM: Joel Walker, Founding Software Engineer @ Pump.co

7:35 PM: Closing & More Networking

***

Space is limited — RSVP to save your seat!

Interested in speaking at a future event? Reach out to zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com