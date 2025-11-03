Stockholm AI Night — Powered by Docker + ClickHouse
Details
Join us in Stockholm for an evening dedicated to the builders behind modern AI. From real-world use cases to the infrastructure powering large-scale systems, AI Night brings together engineers, data practitioners, and founders shaping how AI is built and deployed today. Apply to speak here!
https://forms.gle/DGYzCUXRm8F34Tuq7
Expect short, practical talks and open discussions around topics like:
- Building and running AI workloads with Docker
- Observability and data infrastructure with ClickHouse
- Real-world examples of AI systems in production
🗓️ Date: Nov 3rd
📍 Location: Stockholm
🍸 Format: Talks, networking, food & drinks
Whether you’re optimizing models, scaling data pipelines, or just curious how others are shipping AI products — this is your chance to connect with the local AI + infra community.
