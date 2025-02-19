Details

We're excited to host the very first ClickHouse Meetup in Auckland! Come along for an engaging evening with the ClickHouse team, Kami engineers, Cloud Shuttle data experts, and enjoy insightful talks, great food, and lively discussions with fellow database enthusiasts in your community.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

🗓️ Agenda:

5:30 PM: Registration, dinner & networking

6:30 PM: Welcome & opening

6:40 PM: Introduction to ClickHouse by Johnny Mirza, Solutions Architect @ ClickHouse

by Johnny Mirza, Solutions Architect @ ClickHouse 7:00 PM: Ingesting clickstream data from 45M users into ClickHouse by Jordan Thoms, CTO and Co-Founder @ Kami

by Jordan Thoms, CTO and Co-Founder @ Kami 7:20 PM: The evolution of Kami’s data infrastructure by Chuan-Zheng Lee, Head of Data @ Kami

by Chuan-Zheng Lee, Head of Data @ Kami 7:40 PM: Q&A

8:00 PM: Drinks & networking

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

_____________________________________

🎤 Session Details: Introduction to ClickHouse

Discover the secrets behind ClickHouse's unparalleled efficiency and performance. Johnny will give an overview of different use cases for which global companies are adopting this groundbreaking database to transform data storage and analytics.

Speaker: Johnny Mirza, Solutions Architect @ ClickHouse

Johnny Mirza is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across APAC. With over 20 years of background in solutions engineering, Johnny has a high level of expertise in integration between both public cloud and on-premise infrastructure, while focussing on service assurance, monitoring platforms, and open-source technologies.

🎤 Session Details: Ingesting clickstream data from 45M users into ClickHouse

Kami's in-house analytics system collects clickstream data for 45 million users, reaching 300 GB per day and over 200 billion total data points. This data, ingested into the company’s data warehouse, informs key business decisions, such as product roadmaps, sales planning, and marketing. With Kami’s explosive growth, we have successively rearchitected our data infrastructure to allow for massive scale. In this talk, Jordan will explain how user activity data from Kami’s web app moves through Ruby on Rails, Sidekiq, Kafka, and an in-house Kafka consumer before real-time ingestion into ClickHouse.

Speaker: Jordan Thoms, CTO and Co-Founder @ Kami

Jordan co-founded Kami in 2014 after working as a software engineer in San Francisco and seeing the potential for better software tools in education. Since then Jordan has successfully led the engineering team at Kami, earning a Forbes 30 Under 30 inclusion in 2022 for his impact in Kami’s drive for change.

🎤 Session Details: The evolution of Kami’s data infrastructure

Kami’s new clickstream database (discussed in Jordan’s talk) was set to open a new world of product analytics. But to make the most of it, it would need to be integrated with other data from production databases. In this talk, Chuan-Zheng will explain how Kami’s data infrastructure evolved over time to facilitate the company’s growing analytics needs. This includes connections from PostgreSQL and CockroachDB to ClickHouse, how ClickHouse works with some major data use cases, as well as how queries for key metrics such as monthly active users have changed to keep up as Kami’s data warehouse grew from 4 TB to over 200 TB.

Speakers: Chuan-Zheng Lee, Head of Data @ Kami

Chuan-Zheng joined Kami in 2021, where he leads the company’s first data team, which includes data engineers, data analysts and internal engineering support. Prior to joining Kami, he completed his PhD in electrical engineering at Stanford University, studying information theory and machine learning.