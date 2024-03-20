Details

Mark your calendars and get ready for an immersive dive into the world of ClickHouse! We are thrilled to announce the ClickHouse Meetup taking place in the vibrant city of Melbourne. Join us as we gather to explore the latest trends, advancements, and best practices in the realm of ClickHouse, the open-source, columnar database management system designed for high-performance analytics.

🚀 This event promises to be a unique opportunity for data enthusiasts, engineers, and business professionals to connect, share insights, and learn from industry experts. Whether you're a seasoned ClickHouse user or just getting started with columnar databases, our lineup of engaging presentations, hands-on workshops, and networking sessions will cater to all levels of expertise. Come be a part of this collaborative community, and let's unlock the full potential of ClickHouse together!

And a special thank you to Telstra for hosting this event!

🏠 Location: Telstra Customer Insight Centre (The Insight Studios)

242 Exhibition Street, Melbourne CBD (up the escalator)

Schedule:

- 5pm: Doors Open (Food & Drink)

- 5.30pm: Announcements and Welcome

- 5.40pm: 1st Talk (25 mins)

- 6.05pm: 2nd Talk (30 mins)

- 6.35pm: 3rd Talk (30 mins)

- 7.05pm: Q&A (10 mins)

- 7.15pm: Networking (more Food & Drink)

- 8.00pm: Doors Close

Session Details:

🎤 Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Talk: An Introduction to ClickHouse

Speaker Bio: Johnny is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with our users across APAC. With a background in solutions engineering, he’s experienced in architecting and enabling solutions for enterprise clients in the telecommunications, media, insurance, and financial services sectors.

Johnny has a high level of expertise of integration between both public cloud and on-premise infrastructure, while focussing on service assurance, monitoring platforms, and open-source technologies. Johnny is dedicated to enabling clients to extract valuable insights from big data sources in near real-time.

🎤 Lee Mc Donald, Principal Consultant/Founder @ Data Vanguards

Talk: Real-Time OLAP in Action – A Deep Dive into Increasingly Complex Real-Time Access Patterns

Summary: Data Vanguards is working with a client to provide an unprecedented look into the world’s premier professional cycling teams, providing complete access to riders and their teams. Lee and his team are helping to engineer a data platform that supplies live data on a larger scale than seen in any other elite sport, connecting fans globally.

The platform's growth demands support for Real-Time OLAP-style access patterns. This talk will outline the platform's architecture, delve into the specifics of these query patterns, and discuss how ClickHouse's unique capabilities are well-suited for these challenges.

Speaker Bio: Lee McDonald leads DataVanguards, a boutique data practice adept in data strategy and data engineering, turning big ideas into real-world data products. DataVanguards collaborates closely with HyperSec.io, a leading provider of Cybersecurity software that has been pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the big data space for decades. HyperSec.io is an early adopter of ClickHouse, and a global powerhouse in the Big Data landscape.

🎤 Adam Malone, Head of Customer Engineering @ Hasura

Talk: Building Hasura's Observability Infrastructure with ClickHouse and GraphQL

Summary: As part of the continual evolution of Hasura, the latest version of our cloud platform uses Clickhouse Cloud to store metrics and traces for customer requests. This means that every time a request traverses Hasura Cloud, we break it down into component parts following the open telemetry standard and store those for simple querying on the observability dashboard.

What started out as a proof of concept in Clickhouse Cloud not only became part of the overall platform, but we purpose built a Hasura <> Clickhouse connector so all of our customers could take advantage of instant REST and GraphQL endpoints to query tables and views within Clickhouse

The end result is a lightning fast analytical database and an instant API for mapping and data retrieval

Speaker Bio: Adam leads customer engineering for Hasura in Asia Pacific, in a role that sees him working alongside architects and developers throughout the region as they evaluate and design Hasura within their technical ecosystem

If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com or paul.davis@clickhouse.com