ClickHouse and Melbourne Data Engineering communities are coming together for an evening of data tales in the Melbourne CBD. Join us for an evening of sharing, learning, and connecting with fellow data professionals and enthusiasts on various use cases where real-time data analytics come alive.

Agenda:

5:00 PM: Registration & happy hour

6:00 PM: Welcome & Introductions

6:10 PM: What’s new with ClickHouse: Updates, Integrations & Acquisitions by Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

6:30 PM: AMP's data journey from OSS to ClickHouse Cloud by Chris Lawrence, Dev Lead & Senior Software Engineer @ AMP

7:00 PM: Q&A, networking, light dinner, and more drinks

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

______________________________________________

Session Details: What’s new with ClickHouse: Updates, Integrations & Acquisitions

With tons of feature updates and performance optimisations in 24.x Keeping up with the rapid pace of feature updates and performance optimisations in ClickHouse 24.x can be challenging. In this talk, we’ll spotlight the top 15 enhancements, integrations, and performance improvements that you need to know about. We’ll also introduce you to the new tools developed by our engineering and training teams designed to boost your success with ClickHouse. Additionally, we’ll delve into our recent strategic acquisitions—chDB and PeerDB—exploring the reasons behind these moves and how they fit into the ClickHouse ecosystem. Join us to stay informed and make the most of ClickHouse’s latest advancements!

Speaker: Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Johnny Mirza is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across APAC. With over 20 years of background in solutions engineering, he’s experienced in architecting and enabling solutions for enterprise clients in the telecommunications, media, insurance, and financial services sectors. Johnny has a high level of expertise of integration between both public cloud and on-premise infrastructure, while focussing on service assurance, monitoring platforms, and open-source technologies. Prior to ClickHouse, Johnny was part of the solution engineering teams at Confluent, Splunk, and Optus, to name a few.

Session Details: From batch processing to streaming: transitioning Private Cloud ClickHouse OSS to AWS Cloud Native

Over the past 6 months at AMP we have been transitioning the ingest and query workload for our flagship analytics product, Lifetimely, from a self managed ClickHouse OSS instance to a cloud native platform, heavily utilising ClickHouse Cloud.

We’ll talk about some of the initial drivers for us choosing ClickHouse as our database engine, as well as the journey and challenges faced transitioning from a batch processing system to Cloud Native streaming with AWS and ClickHouse Cloud.

Speaker bio: Chris Lawrence, Senior Software Engineer @ AMP

Chris is a Senior Software Engineer at AMP that's passionate about all things Web, Tech and Startup. First stepping into software engineering building control systems for IoT devices, Chris made the transition to Web full time when opening an agency focusing on helping start-ups bring their MVPs to market. These days, he helps to lead the most impactful projects that AMP is building, with a key focus on Product & Data Engineering and bringing solutions to customers.

_____________________________________________________

Whether you're a seasoned data professional or just starting out in the world of database management and analytics, this event is perfect for expanding your knowledge and networking with like-minded individuals.

Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.