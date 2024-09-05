Details

ClickHouse and Sydney Data Engineering communities are coming together for an evening of data tales in the Sydney CBD. Join us for an evening of sharing, learning, and connecting with fellow data professionals and enthusiasts on various use cases where real-time data analytics come alive.

Agenda

5:00 PM: Registration, drinks & networking

6:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

6:10 PM: What’s new with ClickHouse: Updates, Integrations & Acquisitions by Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

6:30 PM: Our Journey to Ingest and Analyse 5 Billion Network Events / Day by Sharat Madanapalli, Head of Data Engineering & AI @ Canopus Networks

6:50 PM: Talk track 3 (SwarmFarms)

7:10 PM: Q&A, networking, light dinner, and more drinks

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

______________________________________________

Session Details: What’s new with ClickHouse: Updates, Integrations & Acquisitions

With tons of feature updates and performance optimisations in 24.x Keeping up with the rapid pace of feature updates and performance optimisations in ClickHouse 24.x can be challenging. In this talk, we’ll spotlight the top 15 enhancements, integrations, and performance improvements that you need to know about. We’ll also introduce you to the new tools developed by our engineering and training teams designed to boost your success with ClickHouse. Additionally, we’ll delve into our recent strategic acquisitions—chDB and PeerDB—exploring the reasons behind these moves and how they fit into the ClickHouse ecosystem. Join us to stay informed and make the most of ClickHouse’s latest advancements!

Speaker: Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Johnny Mirza is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across APAC. With over 20 years of background in solutions engineering, he’s experienced in architecting and enabling solutions for enterprise clients in the telecommunications, media, insurance, and financial services sectors. Johnny has a high level of expertise of integration between both public cloud and on-premise infrastructure, while focussing on service assurance, monitoring platforms, and open-source technologies. Prior to ClickHouse, Johnny was part of the solution engineering teams at Confluent, Splunk, and Optus, to name a few.

Session Details: Our Journey to Ingest and Analyse 5 Billion Network Events / Day

In this talk, Sharat will share his team’s journey in handling massive-scale network event data, culminating in their current system that processes 5 billion events daily using ClickHouse.

We'll begin by discussing the nature of our data and the unique challenges posed by AI-powered network analytics for telcos. The presentation will chronicle our progression through various data solutions. We'll delve into the intricacies of our current ingestion process, comparing Kafka Connect with our custom Go-based implementation using ch-go. The talk will also cover our approach to data rollups using DBT and Prefect, and how this compares to materialized views.

Throughout the presentation, we'll share key takeaways and tips, including effective use of system tables, monitoring, and strategies for materializing slow queries. We'll conclude by acknowledging the invaluable support of the ClickHouse community and the wealth of knowledge shared through blog posts which made this journey easier for us and we're glad to contribute our experience back to the community.

Speaker: Sharat Madanapalli, Head of Data Engineering and AI @ Canopus Networks

As the head of data engineering and AI at Canopus, with a PhD and six years of industry experience spanning software, data, AI, Sharat will share his team’s path from starting with simple CSV dumps to a sophisticated, high-performance analytics platform.

_____________________________________________________

Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.