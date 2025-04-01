Details

Join us as ClickHouse returns to Sydney for another exciting meetup—connect, share insights, and network with fellow tech and data enthusiasts over great conversations and delicious food!

🗓️ Agenda

5:30 PM: Registration, dinner & networking

6:20 PM: Welcome and Introductions

6:30 PM: My Favourite ClickHouse Features by Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse

by Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse 7:00 PM: The JSON Game Changer by Derek Thoms, CTO @ HyperSec CyberSecurity

by Derek Thoms, CTO @ HyperSec CyberSecurity 7:30 PM: Q&A & networking

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

______________________________________________

🎤 Session Details: My Favourite ClickHouse Features

Tyler will delve into his favorite features of ClickHouse, demonstrating how they can be leveraged to optimize data processing and enhance analytical workflows. As a key takeaway, you’ll gain practical knowledge on how to harness ClickHouse’s capabilities for your own projects.

Speaker: Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse

Tyler Hannan is an experienced technologist with a passion for human interaction. With a career that has spanned the private and public sectors, large enterprises, consulting, and startups of varying success, he has maintained a focus on data persistence and analysis. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, called on to provide commentary about market trends impacting the design and deployment of database solutions and distributed systems.

🎤 Session Details: The JSON Game Changer

How the ClickHouse JSON removes the pain of schema management for disparate data sources at scale. We will cover the different approaches required to ingest and analyse data effectively at scale with ClickHouse and how the new JSON type improves time to delivery and efficiency by turning schema management on its head by letting you have your cake and eat it too.

Speaker: Derek Thoms, CTO @ HyperSec CyberSecurity

Derek Thoms has lived at-scale and big data since before the terms existed. He had end-to-end ownership of a number of nation level large-scale projects both commercially and for government. He enjoys sharing knowledge of how to do this for real and not simply in the lab or classroom.

_____________________________________________________

AWS building management requires pre-registration of all guests, and space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at this meetup or future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.