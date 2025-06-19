Details

In this ClickHouse & Confluent joint meetup in Sydney, we will explore the power of integrating ClickHouse with Kafka. Learn why organisations around the world have implemented this combination that enables high-performance, real-time analytics by efficiently streaming and processing large volumes of data with low latency.

🗓️ AGENDA:

5:30 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat

6:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

6:10 PM: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration by Johnny Mirza, ClickHouse Solution Architect, & Ravi Bhardwaj, Confluent Principal Technical Support Engineer

8:00 PM: Networking & Close

🎤 Session Details: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration

This session will explore how to build a scalable real-time analytics solution by integrating ClickHouse, a high-performance columnar database, with Kafka, a distributed streaming platform. ClickHouse excels at fast ingestion and analytical querying of large-scale data, making it ideal for real-time reporting. Kafka, on the other hand, enhances ClickHouse by providing high-throughput data ingestion, message ordering, and fault tolerance. Together, they enable the creation of a robust data pipeline for efficient real-time data processing. The session will explain how these technologies work in tandem to power high-performance analytics and include a live demo on configuring ClickPipes for Kafka.

🎤 Session Details: Nightwatch: how Laravel monitors billions of events a month with ClickHouse

Following the success of Laravel Pulse, it was clear developers wanted more; a powerful, Laravel-native monitoring platform which could handle production-scale workloads. But as the product took shape, one question loomed: how to process and query billions of events from thousands of applications in real-time? Enter ClickHouse…

Speaker: James Carpenter, Senior Infrastructure Engineer @ Laravel

James Carpenter joined Laravel in 2024 as Infrastructure Lead for the Nightwatch team, bringing experience from 15 years in sport and healthcare. Specialising in DevOps and Infrastructure, he is passionate about solving complex problems and creating exceptional experiences for both customers and developers.

🎤 Session Details: Real-Time CDC at Scale: Building Secure Data Pipelines with ClickHouse Cloud and AWS PrivateLink

This technical deep-dive explores how to architect secure, real-time Change Data Capture (CDC) pipelines that transform operational bottlenecks into competitive advantages. Peter Hanssens will demonstrate the end-to-end implementation of a production-grade solution using ClickHouse Cloud's ClickPipes, AWS PrivateLink, and modern data orchestration with Mage AI, covering critical architectural decisions like handling Aurora PostgreSQL failover scenarios, separating OLTP/OLAP workloads, and building fault-tolerant streaming pipelines with proper monitoring. You'll see real configuration examples, security group setups, and Lambda functions that ensure zero-downtime data replication while maintaining enterprise security standards. The business impact: transforming days-long decision cycles into real-time insights while reducing infrastructure costs by 45% and enabling 10x operational scaling.

Speaker: Peter Hanssens, Founder of DataEngBytes & Founder and Principal Consultant @ Cloud Shuttle