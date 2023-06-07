Details

We're excited to announce an upcoming ClickHouse Meetup that you won't want to miss. Join us as we gather together to discuss the latest in the world of ClickHouse and share user stories.

This event is perfect for anyone interested in learning more about ClickHouse, whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started. Our expert speakers will share insights, tips, and best practices to help you get the most out of ClickHouse.

And, of course, there will be plenty of time for food/drink and conversation with your fellow data enthusiasts.

So mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready for an unforgettable ClickHouse Meetup. We can't wait to see you there!

Agenda

6:00 - 6:30 pm - Chat with attendees and grab some snacks

6:30 - 7:00 pm - TBA - Hasura

7:00 - 7:30 pm - Zerodha + ClickHouse - Ritesh Shrivastav, Software Engineer, Console (Zerodha)

7:30 - 8:00 pm - "Using ClickHouse as a Vector Database", Dale McDiarmid, Product Engineer (ClickHouse)

8:15 - 9:00 - Networking and Food

If you are interested in speaking at, or hosting, a future meetup, please email: tyler@clickhouse.com