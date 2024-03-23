Details

Mark your calendars and get ready for an immersive dive into the world of ClickHouse! We are thrilled to announce the ClickHouse Meetup taking place in the vibrant city of Bangaluru. Join us as we gather to explore the latest trends, advancements, and best practices in the realm of ClickHouse, the open-source, columnar database management system designed for high-performance analytics.

A a special thank you to Nutanix for hosting this event!

🏠 Location: Nutanix Technologies India Private Limited, 9th Floor Mercury Block, Prestige Technology Park, Marathahalli Kadabeesanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka

-----

Schedule:

- 10am: Doors Open (Food & Drink)

- 10.30am: Announcements and Welcome

- 11.00am: 1st Talk (30 mins + 10 min Q&A)

- 11.40am: 2nd Talk (30 mins + 10 min Q&A)

- 12.20pm: 3rd Talk (30 mins + 10 min Q&A)

- 1:00pm: 4th Talk Q&A (30 mins + 10 min Q&A)

- 1.40pm: Networking (more Food & Drink)

- 2.00pm: Doors Close

Session Details:

🎤 Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Talk: An Introduction to ClickHouse

Speaker Bio: Johnny is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with our users across APAC. With a background in solutions engineering, he’s experienced in architecting and enabling solutions for enterprise clients in the telecommunications, media, insurance, and financial services sectors.

Johnny has a high level of expertise of integration between both public cloud and on-premise infrastructure, while focussing on service assurance, monitoring platforms, and open-source technologies. Johnny is dedicated to enabling clients to extract valuable insights from big data sources in near real-time.

🎤 Sachidananda Maharana & Gaurav Nigam, Senior Engineers, Nutanix

Talk: Designing Unified Data Platforms Around ClickHouse

Summary: This talk will explore clickhouse as the backbone for a Unified Data Platform. We will share a real world re-architecture to integrate multiple products, with their unique legacies within one product. These products span across analytics, time-series and observability. We narrate a story on how we replaced dedicated databases for each with one database - clickhouse, reducing our database footprint and easing management. While there are so many success stories out there on how clickhouse can be used across these domains, we had our own unique product requirements and deployment models. This is a story of designing and benchmarking for a unified data platform around clickhouse, our journey, challenges and learnings.

Speaker Bios:

Sachidananda Maharana is Senior Engineer and a database internals expert in the CPaaS Team at Nutanix. Along with his fellow team members, Sachidanand is working on defining a central data platform to work across products operating on a kubernetes substrate. Sachidananda loves open source and specializes in distributed OLAP databases.

Gaurav Nigam is a Senior member of technical staff at Nutanix and a distributed system enthusiast. Gaurav is the most active clickhouse user at Nutanix and specializes in running time series use cases efficiently at scale atop clickhouse.

🎤 Shreyas Patil, StockGro

Talk: Streamlining Financial Market Analysis: Leveraging ClickHouse and ClickPipes for Real-Time Insights

Summary: StockGro is an experiential learning platform where users learn how to trade in the stock markets hands-on. We also provide all the necessary tools and insights so that our users can make better, more informed decisions. This talk will explore our journey of enhancing data ingestion processes using ClickHouse and ClickPipes, transitioning from custom-built solutions to streamlined pipelines. Discover how we harness the power of real-time data streaming and insightful scanners to gain actionable insights into market trends, enabling more intelligent decision-making and maximizing opportunities.

Speaker Bio: Shreyas has been playing around with product and engineering across domains like Banking, CRM, AdTech, Last Mile Delivery, Spend Optimization, Logistics and now Edtech for Fintech. The startup bug bit him around 2010 when he tried his first startup and realized a startup is much more than a product or some code. It dawned on him that there is a lot to learn, thus began his journey of playing different roles in various startups. Shreyas was an early member of multiple startups like Swiggy, PubMatic, etc., mostly taking care of engineering and product, and that's what he has been doing at StockGro since 2020, overseeing Product & Engineering.

🎤 *Potential 4th Speaker, please let us know if you are interested*

Talk: TBA

Summary: TBA

Speaker Bio: TBA

If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com or paul.davis@clickhouse.com