We are back for more ClickHouse community action and data tales in Bangalore! Join ClickHouse Product Specialist, Dale McDiarmid, flying all the way from Portugal, along with the APAC team on Saturday, May 4th, for a fun morning of talks, food, and discussion with your fellow database enthusiasts.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

🗓️ Agenda

10:30AM - Doors Open, Refreshments & Networking🥤

11:25AM - Meetup Kickoff

11:30AM - The One Trillion Row Challenge - we query 1 trillion rows for < $0.5 by Dale McDiarmid, ClickHouse

by 12:00PM - Saving million+ dollars with ClickHouse: Zomato's Logging Platform Journey by Anmol Virmani & Palash Goel, Zomato

by 12:30PM - How ClickHouse does the Heavy Lifting in Incerto’s Custom Observability Stack ❤️ by Shiva Pundir, Incerto

❤️ by 1:00PM - Ask-Me-Anything and lunch!

🎤 Session Details: The One Trillion Row Challenge - we query 1 trillion rows for < $0.5

Speaker: Dale McDiarmid, Principal Product Marketing Engineer @ ClickHouse

Dale McDiarmid is a member of the Product Marketing team. With over 15 years of I.T. engineering and consulting background, Dale is building technical content for enablement and knowledge-sharing to a fast-growing ClickHouse user community. His role is also vital to ClickHouse’s product strategy and roadmap where he works closely with engineering teams to continuously improve ClickHouse solution suite. Most recently he worked for several Enterprise vendors like Grafana, Elastic, and HP, to name a few, before falling in love with open source.

Synopsis: One billion row challenge was a walk in the park, with a ClickHouse Local setup solving the problem in around 19 seconds using the exact hardware stipulated by the rules. The One Trillion Row Challenge, though, is a totally different story. In this talk, Dale will dive into our response to the challenge, using spot instances in AWS, and a Pulumi script to spin up a ClickHouse cluster, completing the query in under 3 minutes for less than a dollar!

🎤 Session Details: Saving million+ dollars with ClickHouse: Zomato's Logging Platform Journey

Speakers: Anmol Virmani, SDE 3, & Palash Goel, SDE 3 @ Zomato

Anmol Virmani is a software techie who thrives on tackling big challenges with a touch of fun. His expertise lies in solving complex problems with creative solutions, maintaining an enjoyable journey throughout.

Palash Goel is a Software Engineer with a keen interest in big data technologies and distributed systems. He is passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology to better harness data's potential.

Synopsis: We will discuss how Zomato has leveraged ClickHouse to optimize our logging platform, resulting in significant cost savings and improved performance.

🎤 Session Details: How ClickHouse does the heavy lifting in Incerto’s custom Observability stack ❤️

Speakers: Shiva Pundir, Co-Founder @ Incerto Technologies

Shiva Pundir is co-Founder of Incerto Technologies, loves to build stuff.

Synopsis: In this talk, we'll explore Incerto's custom observability stack that is built on top of three Open Source tools (OpenTelemetry + Clickhouse + Grafana). We'll look at a real-life example involving a brokerage firm that's currently using this system to handle a massive 40TB monthly data consisting of metrics, traces and logs. We will also talk about its effective handling capabilities, esp w.r.t Clickhouse as the database. We'll look into the problems encountered, what we tried to solve them, and what we've learned along the way.

If you are interested in hosting our future meetups in your city, please complete this form: https://bit.ly/chmeetup-cfp