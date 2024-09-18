Details

In case you've been living under a rock for the past 2 months, you may have missed the news that PeerDB is now part of the ClickHouse family!

Join us for an exclusive meetup in Bangalore with Sai Srirampur, co-founder of PeerDB, and his engineering team. Discover the cutting-edge advancements in the fastest Postgres Change Data Capture (CDC) technology, along with brilliant talk tracks on real-time analytics from ClickHouse experts from our user community.

📣 Big shoutout to our meetup partner, Platformatory!

Don’t miss out! RSVP and secure your spot!

Agenda:

5:00 PM: Registration and Dinner

6:30 PM: Welcome & Opening

6:40 PM: Talk Track 1 (PeerDB)

7:10 PM: Tracking 1 Billion+ Image/Video Views using ClickHouse by Aditya Patadia, CEO @ Gumlet

7:40 PM: Talk Track 3 (Increff)

8:10 PM: Q&A & Networking

9:00 PM: Event Close

______________________________________________________________________

🎤 Session Details: Tracking 1 Billion+ Image/Video Views using ClickHouse

The talk will be about how we leverage ClickHouse for our image and video products. We deliver 1.5 billion+ images and videos every day and all logs and analytics on views is powered by ClickHouse. We will explore how we came to use ClickHouse, challenges faced and optimisations made for this large scale deployment.

Speaker: Aditya Patadia, CEO @ Gumlet

Aditya is co-founder and CEO at Gumlet. He started contributing to open source in 2011 with world’s first php-image-resize library which is used by millions of developers worldwide. Currently, Aditya and his company Gumlet are helping customers stream optimised images and videos to millions of users every day.

______________________________________________________________________

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.