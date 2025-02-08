Details

Kick off 2025 with our very first Bangalore meetup of the year! Here are three great reasons to join: an great lineup of expert speakers, the chance to meet the brand-new ClickHouse India team, and an opportunity to connect with fellow data enthusiasts to share ClickHouse insights, experiences, and best practices.

Don’t miss out! RSVP and secure your spot!

🗓️ Agenda:

10:30 AM: Registration & networking

11:30 AM: Welcome & opening

11:40 AM: What’s new with ClickHouse: Updates, Integrations & more by Johnny Mirza & Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architects @ ClickHouse

by Johnny Mirza & Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architects @ ClickHouse 12:00 PM: OpenTelemetry with ClickHouse: Battle-tested Lessons from Last9, by Prathamesh Sonpatki, Developer Evangy @ Last9

by Prathamesh Sonpatki, Developer Evangy @ Last9 12:20 PM: ClickHouse in Practice: Lessons from Building a Scalable Observability Backend by Nityananda Gohain & Srikanth Chekuri, Software Engineers @ SigNoz

by Nityananda Gohain & Srikanth Chekuri, Software Engineers @ SigNoz 12:40 PM: Panel Q&A

1:00 PM: Lunch & networking

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

🎤 Session Details: What’s new with ClickHouse: Updates, Integrations & more

With tons of feature updates and performance optimisations in 24.x Keeping up with the rapid pace of feature updates and performance optimisations in ClickHouse 24.x can be challenging. In this talk, we’ll spotlight key enhancements, integrations, and performance improvements that you need to know about. We’ll give an update on new tools and trainings designed to boost your success with ClickHouse.

Speaker: Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Johnny Mirza is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across APAC. With over 20 years of background in solutions engineering, Johnny has a high level of expertise in integration between both public cloud and on-premise infrastructure, while focussing on service assurance, monitoring platforms, and open-source technologies.

Speaker: Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Rakesh Puttaswamy is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across India, with over 12 years of experience in data architecture, big data, data science, and software engineering. Rakesh helps organizations design and implement cutting-edge data-driven solutions. With deep expertise in a broad range of databases and data warehousing technologies, he specializes in building scalable, innovative solutions to enable data transformation and drive business success.

🎤 Session Details: OpenTelemetry with ClickHouse: Battle-tested Lessons from Last9

Dive into the power of combining OpenTelemetry's observability framework with ClickHouse's blazing-fast analytics capabilities. Learn how to instrument your applications with logs, metrics, and traces using the OpenTelemetry SDK, configure OTLP exporters for ClickHouse, and leverage ClickHouse's columnar storage for efficient analysis. We'll explore practical patterns for complete telemetry collection, efficient materialized views, and real-time querying across all signal types. See how to build performant dashboards that correlate logs, metrics, and traces while avoiding common pitfalls in large-scale deployments.

Speaker: Prathamesh Sonpatki, Developer Evangy @ Last9

Prathamesh, Developer Evangelist at Last9, is a seasoned Software Engineer with expertise in Golang, databases, and Ruby on Rails. With a strong track record in IT, he combines technical expertise with a passion for building robust solutions.

🎤 Session Details: ClickHouse in Practice: Lessons from Building a Scalable Observability Backend

Join us for an in-depth technical exploration of SigNoz's evolving schema design journey with ClickHouse. We'll walk through our schema iterations for storing observability data, focusing on how we adapted our data models to handle growing volumes of metrics, traces, and logs.

This talk will showcase our schema evolution strategies, including the rationale behind key design decisions and their impact on query performance. You’ll learn practical tips for optimizing ClickHouse schemas, mistakes to avoid, and insights into key design decisions for handling different types of data. This session is tailored for both beginners and experienced users, sharing real-world lessons from our production environment.

Speakers: Nityananda Gohain, Software Engineer @ SigNoz

Nityananda Gohain works on observability tools at SigNoz and organizes GoLang Bangalore Meetups to bring developers together and share knowledge about Go.

Speakers: Srikanth Chekuri, Software Engineer @ SigNoz

Srikanth Chekuri specializes in developer tools, observability, and systems. Previously a maintainer for OpenTelemetry Python, he is now involved with the OpAMP group. Outside of work, he enjoys cycling and board games.