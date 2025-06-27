Details

ClickHouse, Netskope, and Confluent are coming together to for a jam-packed meetup in Bangalore to explore how real-time analytics and data streaming are powering organisations with large volumes of data to efficiently deliver fast insights, scalable applications, and smarter decision-making.

🗓️ AGENDA:

3:00 PM: Registration & chitchat

3:30 PM: Welcome and Introductions

3:40 PM: Using ClickHouse to power Customer Facing Analytics for Netskope by Hardik Shelat, Distinguished Engineer @ Netskope

by Hardik Shelat, Distinguished Engineer @ Netskope 4:10 PM: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration by Rakesh Puttaswamy, ClickHouse Principal Solution Architect, & Koushik S., Confluent Senior Cloud Enablement Engineer

by Rakesh Puttaswamy, ClickHouse Principal Solution Architect, & Koushik S., Confluent Senior Cloud Enablement Engineer 4:50 PM: Squeezing Performance: Clickhouse@4GB on Kubernetes by Pranav Mehta, Member of Technical Staff-4, & Shiv Jha, Staff Engineer, @ Nutanix

by Pranav Mehta, Member of Technical Staff-4, & Shiv Jha, Staff Engineer, @ Nutanix 5:20 PM; Q&A

5:30 PM: Networking & refreshments

👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!

Interested in sharing a talk at this meetup or future events? Complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

***

🎤 Session Details: Using ClickHouse to power Customer Facing Analytics for Netskope

In this talk, we focus on how we leveraged ClickHouse for powering customer facing analytics at large scale for Security analysts, Network analysts and IT Admin persona. We will cover tip and tricks of optimal data ingestion and query in ClickHouse at scale.

Speaker: Hardik Shelat, Distinguished Engineer @ Netskope

Hardik is an Architect at Netskope for the past 6 years and has worked on products like CASB (for public cloud), SaaS Security Posture Management and Digital Experience Monitoring. His background is primarily in data-systems, distributed computing and cloud technologies. Over the past 4 years, he has been using ClickHouse to solve multiple problems in the analytical domain for various Netskope products.

🎤 Session Details: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration

This session will explore how to build a scalable real-time analytics solution by integrating ClickHouse, a high-performance columnar database, with Kafka, a distributed streaming platform. ClickHouse excels at fast ingestion and analytical querying of large-scale data, making it ideal for real-time reporting. Kafka, on the other hand, enhances ClickHouse by providing high-throughput data ingestion, message ordering, and fault tolerance. Together, they enable the creation of a robust data pipeline for efficient real-time data processing. The session will explain how these technologies work in tandem to power high-performance analytics and include a live demo on configuring ClickPipes for Kafka.

Speakers: Rakesh Puttaswamy, ClickHouse Principal Solution Architect, & Koushik S., Confluent Senior Cloud Enablement Engineer

🎤 Session Details: Squeezing Performance: Clickhouse@4GB on Kubernetes

ClickHouse is renowned for its high-performance analytics—but can it run on resource-constrained environments? In this talk, we present the findings from our deep-dive benchmark of ClickHouse on Kubernetes with as little as 4GB RAM. We share insights into system bottlenecks, including aggressive page cache accumulation, jemalloc tuning, and the impact of transparent huge pages. You’ll learn how we systematically pushed ClickHouse to its limits, what failed, what worked, and the trade-offs between stability and performance. This session offers practical recommendations for running ClickHouse in memory-constrained environments.

Speakers: Pranav Mehta, Member of Technical Staff-4, & Shiv Jha, Staff Engineer, @ Nutanix

Pranav is a Member of Technical Staff – 4 at Nutanix, where he focuses on building and optimizing large-scale data infrastructure using ClickHouse. With expertise in distributed systems and high-performance analytics, he works on enhancing performance and storage efficiency for data systems.

Shivji Kumar Jha is a Staff Engineer at Nutanix, where he leads the charter for analytics, time series, and streaming platforms within the CPaaS data team. He specializes in building scalable ingestion pipelines, optimizing query performance, and designing storage architectures that work seamlessly across both cloud and on-prem environments.

A contributor to MySQL and Apache Pulsar, Shiv also actively mentors engineering teams working with high-performance OLAP systems like ClickHouse and Druid. Outside of work, he’s a regular speaker and a driving force behind Bangalore’s deep tech community—organizing meetups that connect some of India’s best minds in databases, streaming, and AI infrastructure.