Join us in Bangalore for the Cloud Observability Summit, a special ClickHouse community meetup hosted in partnership with GDG Cloud Bengaluru and Deutsche Bank. This event brings together engineers, architects, and data leaders to explore how modern teams are building scalable, real-time analytics platforms in the cloud. Speakers will share practical architectures, production lessons, and real-world insights from high-volume, performance-intensive workloads powered by ClickHouse. Connect with the local data community and discover how teams are turning streaming data into fast, actionable intelligence.

📅 Agenda:

9:30 AM - Registration & Networking

10:30 AM - Opening & Introduction

10:40 AM - Deutsche Bank talk (TBC)

11:00 AM - GDG Cloud talk (TBC)

11:20 AM - Designing for Sub-Second Analytics: OutMarket.ai’s Real-Time Architecture with ClickHouse by Avitash Purohit, Principal Software Engineer @ OutMarket.ai

11:40 AM - Building Self-Contained Data Agents with Agno, chDB, and Google Cloud Run by Shruti Mantri & Shuva Jyoti Kar

12:00 PM - GDG Cloud talk (TBC)

12:20 PM - Q&A

1:00 PM - Networking & Lunch

🎤 Designing for Sub-Second Analytics: OutMarket.ai’s Real-Time Architecture with ClickHouse

Delivering sub-second analytics at scale requires more than fast queries; it demands thoughtful architecture across ingestion, data modeling, and performance optimization. In this session, OutMarket.ai shares how they built their real-time analytics platform on ClickHouse, covering schema design for high-cardinality data, partitioning and indexing strategies, and query tuning techniques that power interactive analytics across large datasets. We highlight key trade-offs, production lessons learned, and the impact on platform performance, offering practical patterns for teams building latency-sensitive, customer-facing analytics systems.

Speakers: Avitash Purohit, Principal Software Engineer

Avitash is a seasoned software engineer with over 14 years of experience building scalable systems and leading high-performing engineering teams. He currently serves at OutMarket.ai, where he helps drive platform architecture and real-time analytics initiatives. Prior to joining OutMarket.ai, Avitash held engineering leadership roles at Microsoft, Intelligent Retail, LitmusWorld, and Infosys, leading product development and platform teams across a range of data-intensive applications.

🎤 Building Self-Contained Data Agents with Agno, chDB, and Google Cloud Run

AI agents are often built as “brains”—brilliant at reasoning, but disconnected from the datasets they need to analyze. Most developers bridge this gap with complex, high-latency API calls to remote databases, creating bottlenecks that kill performance. By embedding the vectorized power of chDB and the orchestration of Agno directly into a Google Cloud Run container, we can move the compute to the data. This architecture creates stateful, self-contained units that carry their own analytical engines—scaling to zero when idle, yet delivering sub-second insights on millions of rows the moment they wake up.

Speakers: Shruti Mantri & Shuva Jyoti Kar

Shruti Mantri is dedicated advocate for the intersection of cloud infrastructure and AI with over 15 years of experience. Shruti is a recognized leader in the global AI community and an international speaker who frequently shares her expertise at premier industry conferences and open-source forums.

Shuva Jyoti Kar is a serverless enthusiast and specialist in distributed AI systems with over a decade of experience building graph databases. Shuva is a former open-source committer and maintainer for the OpenFlow Plugin (OpenDaylight) and frequently speaks at events like the Open Source Summit, GDG DevFests, and IEEE Conferences.