ClickHouse Barcelona Meetup

ClickHouse Barcelona Meetup

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Barcelona!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Location: Factorial - Carrer de Pere IV, 78, 1º, Sant Martí, 08005 Barcelona.

Agenda:
6:00 - 6:30 - Arrival and Check-in
6:30 - 6:50 - ClickHouse - Latest features and roadmap (15 mins)
6:50 - 7:10 - Factorial - Speaker & Title TBA
7:10 - 7:30 - Speaker TBA
7:30 - 8:30 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation.

If you are interested in speaking at, or hosting, this or a future meetup please email us - tyler@clickhouse.com

ClickHouse Barcelona User Group
