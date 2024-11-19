Details

Hey Data Enthusiasts,

Are you ready to dive into the world of real-time data like never before?

Join us at our upcoming Meet Up, where we're putting the spotlight on Real-Time BI / Analytics / Monitoring—a must-have for today's data-driven world. Whether you're working on customer-facing analytics or powering internal teams with instant insights, this event is designed for you!

Brought to you by Open Source ClickHouse and Luzmo, our goal is to spark awareness and fuel the adoption of Real-Time Data Warehousing, Analytics, and BI.

Expect a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, engaging conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two!

But here’s the thing—seats are limited, so secure your spot by registering ASAP!

We can't wait to connect with you and explore the cutting edge of real-time data together.

See you there!

Luzmo team + ClickHouse team

Location: WATT Factory Vlasgaardstraat 52, 9000 Gent

Agenda:

6:00 - 6:40 - Arrival and Check-in

6:40 - 7:00 - Speaker 1

7:20 - 7:40 - Speaker 2

7:40 - 8:00 - ClickHouse Roadmap Update + Q&A by ClickHouse

8:00 - 8:30 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation

If you are interested in speaking at this, or a future event, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com