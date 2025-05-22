Skip to content

Data Talks: Transform Your Challenges into Opportunities

Details

For this iteration of the ClickHouse Meetup in Belgium, we will be joining the Luzmo Data Talks.

To register, please visit: https://www.luzmo.com/resources/luzmo-data-talks-transform-your-challenges-into-opportunities

### Luzmo Data Talks

Luzmo Data Talks is a series of events connecting you with our clients and partners who will share their journeys and how they tackle specific challenges. Each session has a different angle: performance, scalability, leveraging AI, and much more. Enjoy a friendly atmosphere with drinks and snacks to make you feel at home while learning directly from your peers.

  • Date and Time: May 22, 18h - 20h but happy to keep the conversation a bit longer
  • Location: Luzmo HQ - Martelarenlaan 38, 3010 Leuven, Belgium
  • Accessibility: Train station and parking under the office

### Event Program

Agenda:

  • 6:00 PM: Welcome
  • 6:20 PM: Introduction
  • 6:30 PM: Case Study by IO Digital, using Luzmo for the Belgian Federal Government
  • 7:00 PM: Presentation by ClickHouse
  • 7:30 PM: Round Table, sharing first insights from our survey "Why do most dashboards get ignored?" with a curated panel
  • 8:00 PM: Closing & Networking
