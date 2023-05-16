Details

We're excited to announce an upcoming ClickHouse Meetup that you won't want to miss. Join us as we gather together to discuss the latest in the world of ClickHouse and share user stories.

We are very excited to be holding our next in-person ClickHouse meetup at the Deutsche Bank’s brand-new Technology Centre in Berlin!

Please note: As a security requirement for the event, we will be reaching out via email in advance for your full name in order to pre-register for entry to the building.

from Oleg Kozlyuk of Deutsche Bank Berlin Technology Centre. This talk will be followed by an exciting user story from Fingerprint.com and we will wrap up with excellent information from Alexey (ClickHouse CTO) about the present and future of ClickHouse!

Agenda

18:00 Doors Open - Networking & Snacks

18:30 Welcome

18:35 Oleg Kozlyuk (Deutsche Bank Berlin Technology Centre) - 30 mins

19:05 - Don't manage Data Infrastructure yourself: Clickhouse Tips for Growing Start-ups - Artem Popov (Fingerprint) - 30 mins

19:40 “ClickHouse update”, Alexey Milovidov (ClickHouse) - 25 mins

20:05 Q&A

20:15 Food, Drinks & Conversation

21:15 Event Ends

Abstracts

Don't manage Data Infrastructure yourself: Clickhouse Tips for Growing Start-ups

Fingerprint, a device identity platform, helps engineers prevent fraud, enhance user experiences, and better understand their traffic.

As a growing company focused on data-driven algorithms for identification and anti-fraud, we needed a top-notch data infrastructure without overextending our limited engineering resources. Initially, we struggled and made several mistakes but eventually learned valuable lessons and discovered various tips and tricks for employing a modern data stack (Clickhouse Cloud, dbt, Preset). This talk will share our insights, targeted at growing companies with small data teams (1-3 members), to help you optimize your data infrastructure without sacrificing your core product development.

About Deutsche Bank Berlin Technology Centre

The Berlin Technology Centre (BTC) is a fast-growing technology hub for Deutsche Bank located in Berlin. It mainly supports Deutsche Banks’s Investment Bank and Corporate Bank and is one of five strategic global Technology Centre locations across Europe, Asia, and the US.

The BTC develops cutting-edge technology solutions for its business, employing a variety of well-established and modern tools and technologies. Its Investment Bank teams deliver solutions for pricing, trading and risk management for Deutsche Banks’s industry-leading Fixed Income and Currency business, including full and hybrid Cloud setups and ultra-low latency technologies. The Corporate Bank teams address the needs of small businesses to big corporate, in areas such as Trade Finance and Cash Management, including its large-scale payments systems, which underpin Deutsche Banks’s position as the largest Euro clearer.

Currently, the BTC has 950 engineers from a variety of backgrounds and nationalities and is growing. Diversity in nationality, background and gender is a key success factor at Deutsche Bank and one of many reasons why Berlin is an ideal location.

Find out more about the Deutsche Bank Berlin Tech Center and career opportunities that it offers here.