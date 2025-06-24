ClickHouse Meetup in Berlin
Details
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Berlin!
Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Location: Langfuse (Chaussestr. 8, 10115, Berlin (In the courtyard, Entrance E, third floor).
Agenda:
6:00 - 6:40 - Arrival and Check-in
6:30 - 7:00 - Title & Speaker, TBA
7:00 - 7:30 - Title & Speaker, TBA
7:30 - 8:00 - Title & Speaker, TBA
8:00 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation
