Details

Hey there, AI builders, data lovers, and developer community champions! We’re teaming up with our friends at Docker for an evening all about AI, performance, and the power of open source. Join us in downtown Chicago on July 1st for insightful talks, real-world stories, and a chance to connect with others pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with ClickHouse, Docker, and modern AI workloads.

We’ll explore how AI-focused users and customers are leveraging both platforms—whether for blazing-fast analytics, scalable deployments, or model experimentation at scale. Expect expert insights, good food, and great conversations.

Meetup Details

Date: Tuesday, July 1st, 2025

Time: 5:30 – 8:00 PM

Location: The SET Collective 215 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60654

Agenda

5:30 PM – Arrivals, Check-In, and Networking (food + drinks provided)

6:15 PM – Welcome from ClickHouse & Docker

6:30 PM – Speaker 1 (TBA)

6:50 PM – Speaker 2 (TBA)

7:15 PM – Panel + Open Q&A with speakers and hosts

7:45 PM – Wrap-up & Social Time

Space is limited – RSVP now to save your spot!

Interested in speaking at a future event? Drop a line to zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com