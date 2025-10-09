Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

We are excited for another ClickHouse meetup here in Chicago, brining together database enthusiast :)

Location: The Pit, 3rd floor

Jump Trading, 600 W Chicago Ave #600, Chicago, IL 60654

Date: October 9th

Agenda:

5:15 pm: Arrivals (Food, Drinks will be served)

6:00 - 6:30: Arnaud Adant Database Team Lead @ Jump Trading LLC

6:30 - 7:00: Melvyn Peignon Product Manager @ ClickHouse

7:00-7:30: Third speaker TBD

7:30-8:00 : Q&A and Networking

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.