ClickHouse Meetup @ JumpTrading
Details
Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!
We are excited for another ClickHouse meetup here in Chicago, brining together database enthusiast :)
Location: The Pit, 3rd floor
Jump Trading, 600 W Chicago Ave #600, Chicago, IL 60654
Date: October 9th
Agenda:
- 5:15 pm: Arrivals (Food, Drinks will be served)
- 6:00 - 6:30: Arnaud Adant Database Team Lead @ Jump Trading LLC
- 6:30 - 7:00: Melvyn Peignon Product Manager @ ClickHouse
- 7:00-7:30: Third speaker TBD
- 7:30-8:00 : Q&A and Networking
The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.
