Details

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our FIRST meetup in Croatia is on the horizon.

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP! If you are interested in speaking at this, or future, meetups feel free to email tyler@clickhouse.com

Location: TBD

Agenda:

6:00 - 6:40 - Arrival and Check-in

6:40 - 7:00 - Talk #1

7:20 - 7:40 - Talk #2

7:40 - 8:00 - Talk #3 ClickHouse Updates and Roadmap + Q&A by a ClickHouse engineer (TBD).

8:00 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation