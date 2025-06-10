ClickHouse Meetup in Cyprus
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Cyprus!
Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Location: TBA
Agenda:
6:00 - 6:30 - Arrival and Check-in
6:30 - 6:50 - Title TBA - Muse Group
6:50 - 7:20 - ClickHouse Is All You Need: Using Refreshable Materialized Views to Schedule Data Pipelines - FaceApp
7:20 - 7:40 - Alexey Milovidov, Founder & CTO ClickHouse
7:40 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation
ClickHouse Cyprus User Group
ClickHouse Meetup in Cyprus
