Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

With the start of spring and cherry blossom season comes new beginnings! We’re really excited to host our first ClickHouse Meetup in Washington DC on March 27th, 2025. To celebrate the our first ever meetup, our founder Alexey will be joining us as one of the speakers and to meet our amazing community.

Meetup Details:

Date: Thursday, March 27th, 2025

Time: TBA

Location: TBA soon!

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

Agenda:

5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)

6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions

6:15-6:35 PM: Alexey Milovidov Founder @ ClickHouse

6:35-6:55 PM: Speaker 2(TBD)

7:00-7:20 PM: Speaker 3(TBD)

7:20-7:55 PM: Speaker 4(TBD)

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com