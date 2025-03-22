Details

We are excited to finally have the first ClickHouse Meetup in the vibrant city of Delhi! Join the ClickHouse crew, from Singapore and from different cities in India, for an engaging day of talks, food, and discussion with your fellow database enthusiasts.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

🗓️ Agenda:

10:30 AM: Registration & Networking

11:05 AM: Welcome & Opening

11:10 AM: Introduction to ClickHouse by Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

1:30 PM: Lunch & Networking

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future meetups, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

🎤 Session Details: Introduction to ClickHouse

Discover the secrets behind ClickHouse's unparalleled efficiency and performance. Johnny will give an overview of different use cases for which global companies are adopting this groundbreaking database to transform data storage and analytics.

Speaker: Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Rakesh Puttaswamy is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across India, with over 12 years of experience in data architecture, big data, data science, and software engineering.Rakesh helps organizations design and implement cutting-edge data-driven solutions. With deep expertise in a broad range of databases and data warehousing technologies, he specializes in building scalable, innovative solutions to enable data transformation and drive business success.

🎤 Session Details: ClickPipes Overview and demo

ClickPipes is a powerful integration engine that simplifies data ingestion at scale, making it as easy as a few clicks. With an intuitive onboarding process, setting up new ingestion pipelines takes just a few steps—select your data source, define the schema, and let ClickPipes handle the rest. Designed for continuous ingest, it automates pipeline management, ensuring seamless data flow without manual intervention. In this talk, Kunal will demo the Postgres CDC connector for ClickPipes, enabling seamless, native replication of Postgres data to ClickHouse Cloud in just a few clicks—no external tools needed for fast, cost-effective analytics.

Speaker: Kunal Gupta, Sr. Software Engineer @ ClickHouse

Kunal Gupta is a Senior Software Engineer at ClickHouse, joining through the acquisition of PeerDB in 2024, where he played a pivotal role as a founding engineer. With several years of experience in architecting scalable systems and real-time applications, Kunal has consistently driven innovation and technical excellence. Previously, he was a founding engineer for new solutions at ICICIdirect and at AsknBid Tech, leading high-impact teams and advancing code analysis, storage solutions, and enterprise software development.

🎤 Session Details: Optimizing Log Management with Clickhouse: Cost-Effective & Scalable Solutions

Efficient log management is essential in today's cloud-native environments, yet traditional solutions like ElasticSearch often face scalability issues, high costs, and performance limitations. This talk will begin with an overview of common logging tools and their challenges, followed by an in-depth look at ClickHouse's architecture. We will compare ClickHouse with ElasticSearch, focusing on improvements in query performance, storage efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness.

A key highlight will be OLX India's migration to ClickHouse, detailing the motivations behind the shift, the migration strategy, key optimizations, and the resulting 50% reduction in log storage costs. By the end of this talk, attendees will gain a clear understanding of when and how to leverage ClickHouse for log management, along with best practices for optimizing performance and reducing operational costs.

Speaker: Pushpender Kumar, DevOps Architect @ OLX India

Born and raised in Bijnor, moved to Delhi to stay ahead in the race of life. Currently working as a DevOps Architect at OLX India, specializing in cloud infrastructure, Kubernetes, and automation with over 10 years of experience. Successfully optimized log storage costs by 50% using Clickhouse, bringing scalability and efficiency to large-scale logging systems. Passionate about cloud optimization, DevOps hiring, and performance engineering.

🎤 Session Details: ClickHouse at Physics Wallah: Empowering Real-Time Analytics at Scale

This session explores how Physics Wallah revolutionized its real-time analytics capabilities by leveraging ClickHouse. We'll delve into the journey of implementing ClickHouse to efficiently handle large-scale data processing, optimize query performance, and power diverse use cases such as user activity tracking and engagement analysis. By enabling actionable insights and seamless decision-making, this transformation has significantly enhanced the learning experience for millions of users.

Today, more than five customer-facing products at Physics Wallah are powered by ClickHouse, serving over 10 million students and parents, including 1.5 million Daily Active Users. Our in-house ClickHouse cluster, hosted and managed within our EKS infrastructure on AWS Cloud, ingests more than 10 million rows of data daily from various sources. Join us to learn about the architecture, challenges, and key strategies behind this scalable, high-performance analytics solution.

Speaker: Utkarsh G. Srivastava, Software Development Engineer III @ Physics Wallah

As a versatile Software Engineer with over 7 years of experience in the IT industry, I have had the privilege of taking on diverse roles, with a primary focus on backend development, data engineering, infrastructure, DevOps, and security. Throughout my career, I have played a pivotal role in transformative projects, consistently striving to craft innovative and effective solutions for customers in the SaaS space.

🎤 Session Details: From SQL to AI: Building Intelligent Applications with ClickHouse and LangDB

As AI becomes a driving force behind innovation, building applications that seamlessly integrate AI capabilities with existing data infrastructures is critical.

In this session, we explore the creation of agentic applications using ClickHouse and LangDB. We will introduce the concept of an AI gateway, explaining its role in connecting powerful AI models with the high-performance analytics engine of ClickHouse. By leveraging LangDB, we demonstrate how to directly interact with AI functions as User-Defined Functions (UDFs) in ClickHouse, enabling developers to design and execute complex AI workflows within SQL.

Additionally, we will showcase how LangDB facilitates deep visibility into AI function behaviors and agent interactions, providing tools to analyze and optimize the performance of AI-driven logic. Finally, we will highlight how ClickHouse, powered by LangDB APIs, can be used to evaluate and refine the quality of LLM responses, ensuring reliable and efficient AI integrations.

Speaker: Matteo Pelati, Co-founder, LangDB.ai

Matteo Pelati is a seasoned software engineer with over two decades of experience, specializing in data engineering for the past ten years. He is the co-founder of LangDB, a company based in Singapore building the fastest Open Source AI Gateway. Before founding LangDB, he was part of the early team at DataRobot, where he contributed to scaling their product for enterprise clients. Subsequently, he joined DBS Bank where he built their data platform and team from the ground up. Prior to starting LangDB, Matteo led the data group for Asia Pacific and data engineering at Goldman Sachs.