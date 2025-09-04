Details

We’re excited to host another meetup for data enthusiasts in Gurgaon and Delhi! This time around, we're doing an AI Night! Join us for an evening of insights, networking, and expert talks on the key role of real-time data analytics in AI infrastructures.

🗓️ Agenda

6:30 PM: Registration, Dinner & Networking

7:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

7:05 PM: Using ClickHouse for AI by Rakesh Puttaswamy, Lead Solutions Architect @ ClickHouse

7:30 PM: Talk 2

7:50 PM: Talk 3

8:10 PM: Q&A and networking

9:00 PM: Wrap-up

Space is limited, so RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

🎤 Session Details: Using ClickHouse for AI

AI is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a fundamental part of our daily lives. Forward-thinking organizations are embracing AI technologies, not just to stay competitive but to drive innovation, agility, and efficiency. When building AI platforms, the ability to process vast amounts of data in real-time is crucial to deliver optimised performance. This talk explores how ultra-fast analytics databases are transforming the AI landscape by enabling scalable, high-performance data processing.

Speaker: Rakesh Puttaswamy, Lead Solutions Architect @ ClickHouse

Rakesh Puttaswamy is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across India, with over 12 years of experience in data architecture, big data, data science, and software engineering.Rakesh helps organizations design and implement cutting-edge data-driven solutions. With deep expertise in a broad range of databases and data warehousing technologies, he specializes in building scalable, innovative solutions to enable data transformation and drive business success.