Start 2026 with the ClickHouse India community in Gurgaon!



Connect with fellow data practitioners and hear from industry experts through engaging talks focused on lessons learned, best practices, and modern data challenges.



Agenda:



10:30 AM: Registration, light snacks & networking

11:00 AM: Welcome & Introductions

11:10 AM: Inside ClickStack: Engineering Observability for Scale by Rakesh Puttaswamy, Lead Solutions Architect @ ClickHouse

11:35 AM: Supercharging Personalised Notifications At Jobhai With ClickHouse by Sumit Kumar and Arvind Saini, Tech Leads @ Info Edge

12:00 PM: Simplifying CDC: Migrating from Debezium to ClickPipes by Abhash Solanki, DevOps Engineer @ Spyne AI

12:25 PM: Solving Analytics at Scale: From CDC to Actionable Insights by Kunal Sharma, Software Developer @ Samarth eGov

by Kunal Sharma, Software Developer @ Samarth eGov 12:50 PM: Q&A

1:30 PM: Lunch & Networking

👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!



Interested in speaking at this meetup or future ClickHouse events? 🎤Shoot an email to [cheryl.tuquib@clickhouse.com](mailto:cheryl.tuquib@clickhouse.com) and she'll be in touch.



🎤 Session Details: Inside ClickStack: Engineering Observability for Scale

Dive deep into ClickStack, ClickHouse’s fresh approach to observability built for engineers who care about speed, scale, and simplicity. We’ll unpack the technical architecture behind how ClickStack handles metrics, logs, and traces using ClickHouse as the backbone for real-time, high-cardinality analytics. Expect a hands-on look at ingestion pipelines, schema design patterns, query optimization, and the integrations that make ClickStack tick.



Speaker: Rakesh Puttaswamy, Lead Solutions Architect @ ClickHouse



🎤 Session Details: Supercharging Personalised Notifications At Jobhai With ClickHouse

Calculating personalized alerts for 2 million users is a data-heavy challenge that requires more than just standard indexing. This talk explores how Jobhai uses ClickHouse to power its morning notification pipeline, focusing on the architectural shifts and query optimizations that made our massive scale manageable and fast.



Speaker: Sumit Kumar and Arvind Saini, Tech Leads @ Info Edge

Sumit is a seasoned software engineer with deep expertise in databases, backend systems, and machine learning. For over six years, he has led the Jobhai engineering team, driving continuous improvements across their database infrastructure and user-facing systems while streamlining workflows through ongoing innovation. Connect with Sumit Kumar on LinkedIn.



Arvind is a Tech Lead at Info Edge India Ltd with experience building and scaling backend systems for large consumer and enterprise platforms. Over the years, they have worked across system design, backend optimization, and data-driven services, contributing to initiatives such as notification platforms, workflow automation, and product revamps. Their work focuses on improving reliability, performance, and scalability of distributed systems, and they enjoy solving complex engineering problems while mentoring teams and driving technical excellence.



🎤 Session Details: Simplifying CDC: Migrating from Debezium to ClickPipes

In this talk, Abhash will share their engineering team's journey migrating our core MySQL and MongoDB CDC flows to ClickPipes. We will contrast our previous architecture—where every schema change required manual intervention or complex Debezium configurations—with the new reality of ClickPipes' automated schema evolution, which seamlessly handles upstream schema changes and ingests flexible data without breaking pipelines.



Speaker: Abhash Solanki, DevOps Engineer @ Spyne AI

Abhash serves as a DevOps Engineer at Spyne, orchestrating the AWS infrastructure behind the company's data warehouse and CDC pipelines. Having managed complex self-hosted Debezium and Kafka clusters, he understands the operational overhead of running stateful data stacks in the cloud. He recently led the architectural shift to ClickHouse Cloud, focusing on eliminating engineering toil and automating schema evolution handling.



🎤 Session Details: Solving Analytics at Scale: From CDC to Actionable Insights

As SAMARTH’s data volumes grew rapidly, our analytics systems faced challenges with frequent data changes and near real-time reporting. These challenges were compounded by the platform’s inherently high cardinality in multidimensional data models - spanning institutions, programmes, states, categories, workflow stages, and time, resulting in highly complex and dynamic query patterns.



This talk describes how we evolved from basic CDC pipelines to a fast, reliable, and scalable near real-time analytics platform using ClickHouse. We share key design and operational learnings that enabled us to process continuous high-volume transactional data and deliver low-latency analytics for operational monitoring and policy-level decision-making.



Speaker: Kunal Sharma, Software Developer @ Samarth eGov

Kunal Sharma is a data-focused professional with experience in building scalable data pipelines. His work includes designing and implementing robust ETL/ELT workflows, data-driven decision engines, and large-scale analytics platforms. At SAMARTH, he has contributed to building near real-time analytics systems, including the implementation of ClickHouse for large-scale, low-latency analytics.