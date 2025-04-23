Details

As the ski season winds down in the Rockies, the ClickHouse crew is gearing up for an exciting first official Denver Meetup—live and in person!

We’re thrilled to invite you to this special event hosted at the AWS Office in Downtown Denver. Connect with fellow data professionals, gain industry insights, and explore how ClickHouse is being used to tackle real-world data challenges.

Event Details

📅 Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 Location: AWS Offices, 1515 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202

What to Expect

The evening will feature user presentations, interactive discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities with industry experts and peers.

Agenda:

5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and drinks served)

6:10 PM: Welcome and Introductions

6:15 - 6:40 - Speaker (TBD)

6:40 - 7:05 - Speaker (TBD)

7:05 - 7:30 - Speaker (TBD)

7:30 - 8:05 -Speaker (TBD)

8:05 - 8:45: Networking & Refreshments

8:45 PM: Meetup Concludes

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com