Skip to content

ClickHouse Meetup in Dubai

Photo of ClickHouse
Hosted By
ClickHouse
ClickHouse Meetup in Dubai

Details

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Dubai!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Location: TBD

Agenda:
6:00 - 6:40 - Arrival and Check-in
6:40 - 7:00 - Talk #1
7:20 - 7:40 - Talk #2
7:40 - 8:00 - Talk #3 ClickHouse Updates and Roadmap + Q&A by a ClickHouse engineer (TBD).
8:00 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation

Events in Dubai, AE
Photo of ClickHouse Dubai Meetup Group group
ClickHouse Dubai Meetup Group
See more events
Needs a location
Photo of ClickHouse Dubai Meetup Group group
ClickHouse Dubai Meetup Group
public group
FREE