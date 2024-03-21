Skip to content

ClickHouse Meetup in Paris

It's time for another in-person ClickHouse meetup in Paris.

Please join us for an evening of talks (in English), food and discussion. Featuring talks of ClickHouse in production and at least one on the deep internals of ClickHouse itself.

See you there!

Agenda
19:00 Doors Open - Networking & Snacks
19:15 Welcome
19:20 AB Tasty - 20 mins
19:40 TBA - 20 mins
20:00 ClickHouse - 20 mins
20:30 Food & Conversation

If you have a talk to give, or content to share, at future meetups please email us tyler@clickhouse.com

64-66 Rue des Archives
64-66 Rue des Archives · Paris
