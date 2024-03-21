ClickHouse Meetup in Paris
Hosted By
ClickHouse and Valentin C.
Details
It's time for another in-person ClickHouse meetup in Paris.
Please join us for an evening of talks (in English), food and discussion. Featuring talks of ClickHouse in production and at least one on the deep internals of ClickHouse itself.
See you there!
Agenda
19:00 Doors Open - Networking & Snacks
19:15 Welcome
19:20 AB Tasty - 20 mins
19:40 TBA - 20 mins
20:00 ClickHouse - 20 mins
20:30 Food & Conversation
If you have a talk to give, or content to share, at future meetups please email us tyler@clickhouse.com
ClickHouse France User Group
See more events
ClickHouse Meetup in Paris
FREE