Details

It's time for another in-person ClickHouse meetup in Paris.

Please join us for an evening of talks (in English), food and discussion. Featuring talks of ClickHouse in production and at least one on the deep internals of ClickHouse itself.

See you there!

Agenda

19:00 Doors Open - Networking & Snacks

19:15 Welcome

19:20 AB Tasty - 20 mins

19:40 TBA - 20 mins

20:00 ClickHouse - 20 mins

20:30 Food & Conversation

If you have a talk to give, or content to share, at future meetups please email us tyler@clickhouse.com