ClickHouse Meetup in Paris
Hosted By
ClickHouse
Details
Location: TBD
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be an epic data-driven shindig!
Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Agenda:
19:00 Doors Open - Networking & Snacks
19:10 ClickHouse - Welcome talk
19:20 TBA
19:40 TBA
20:00 TBA
20:30 Food & Conversation
If you are interested in speaking, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com
ClickHouse France User Group
See more events
ClickHouse Meetup in Paris
FREE