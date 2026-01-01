ClickHouse Meetup in Tbilisi
Details
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Tbilisi!
Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Location: 55 Giorgi Chubinashvili St, Tbilisi 0164
Agenda:
- 18:00–19:00 – Registration
- 19:00–19:30 – My Favourite Features - Tyler Hannan, ClickHouse
- 19:30–20:00 – Our Migration to ClickHouse - Sofia Kopaleishvili and Anri Jikia, Flutter Central & Eastern Europe
- 20:00–20:30 – ML Workflows with ClickHouse - Andrey Volkov, Semrush
- 20:30–21:30 – Catering & networking
