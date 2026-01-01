Skip to content

Details

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Tbilisi!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Location: 55 Giorgi Chubinashvili St, Tbilisi 0164

Agenda:

  • 18:00–19:00 – Registration
  • 19:00–19:30 – My Favourite Features - Tyler Hannan, ClickHouse
  • 19:30–20:00 – Our Migration to ClickHouse - Sofia Kopaleishvili and Anri Jikia, Flutter Central & Eastern Europe
  • 20:00–20:30 – ML Workflows with ClickHouse - Andrey Volkov, Semrush
  • 20:30–21:30 – Catering & networking

Related topics

Events in Tbilisi, GE
Data Science
Business Intelligence & Data Warehousing
Database Development
Open Source
Software Development

You may also like