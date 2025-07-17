Details

ClickHouse and AWS are joining forces to bring the first ClickHouse meetup to Hong Kong this year!

Get ready for an evening of expert talks, insightful discussions, and valuable networking as we explore the transformative power of real-time data analytics. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and dive deep into the future of data-driven innovation.

🗓️ Agenda

6:00 PM: Registration, dinner & networking

6:30 PM: Welcome & Introductions

6:35 PM: The story behind the world's fastest analytical database by Jason Wong, ClickHouse Senior Support Engineer

by Jason Wong, ClickHouse Senior Support Engineer 6:55 PM: Modernizing Analytics Systems with Amazon Bedrock and ClickHouse by AWS AI Expert

by AWS AI Expert 7:20 PM: Using ClickHouse for AI by Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect

by Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect 7:45 PM: Q&A, networking and refreshments

Space is limited, so RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

🎤 Session Details: The story behind the world's fastest analytical database

Discover the secrets behind ClickHouse's unparalleled efficiency and performance. Jason will give an overview of different use cases for which global companies are adopting this groundbreaking database to transform data storage and analytics.

🎤 Session Details: Modernizing Analytics Systems with Amazon Bedrock and ClickHouse

Enter the era of generative AI with this in-depth presentation on modernizing Analytics with GenAI effectively using AWS Bedrock and Clickhouse. We will detail how to design and apply GenAI in modernizing an Analytics system that combines Clickhouse's analytical processing capabilities with Bedrock's large language models and AI.

🎤 Session Details: Using ClickHouse for AI

AI is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a fundamental part of our daily lives. Forward-thinking organizations are embracing AI technologies, not just to stay competitive but to drive innovation, agility, and efficiency. When building AI platforms, the ability to process vast amounts of data in real-time is crucial to deliver optimised performance. This talk explores how ultra-fast analytics databases are transforming the AI landscape by enabling scalable, high-performance data processing.