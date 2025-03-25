Skip to content

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Budapest!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Location: TBA
Agenda:
6:00 - 6:40 - Arrival and Check-in
6:40 - 7:00 - Talk TBA
7:20 - 7:40 - Talk TBA
7:40 - 8:00 - Talk TBA
8:00 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation

If you would like to speak at this, or a future, event contact tyler@clickhouse.com

