Calling all data enthusiasts: ClickHouse is headed to Jakarta! Join us for an evening of sharing, learning, and connecting with fellow data professionals and enthusiasts on various use cases where real-time data analytics come alive.

Agenda

5:30 PM: Registration, dinner & networking

6:30 PM: Welcome and Introductions

6:40 PM: An Introduction to ClickHouse and My Favourite Features by Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse

7:00 PM: Talk Track 2 (Nahwin Rajan)

7:20 PM: Talk track 3 (Andi Pangeran)

7:50 PM: Q&A, networking & light dinner

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

Session Details: An Introduction to ClickHouse and My Favourite Features

For the benefit of those that are not familiar with ClickHouse yet, Tyler will provide a comprehensive overview of ClickHouse’s architecture and core functionalities, highlighting what sets it apart in the world of big data. He’ll also touch on key features, including its scalable, distributed nature, advanced indexing mechanisms, and efficient query processing capabilities.

Additionally, Tyler will delve into his favorite features of ClickHouse, demonstrating how they can be leveraged to optimize data processing and enhance analytical workflows. As a key takeaway, you’ll gain practical knowledge on how to harness ClickHouse’s capabilities for your own projects.

Speaker: Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse

Tyler Hannan is an experienced technologist with a passion for human interaction. With a career that has spanned the private and public sectors, large enterprises, consulting, and startups of varying success, he has maintained a focus on data persistence and analysis. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, called on to provide commentary about market trends impacting the design and deployment of database solutions and distributed systems.

Don't miss out, RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.