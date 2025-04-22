Details

In collaboration with AWS, we’re excited to host another meetup for Jakarta’s data enthusiasts! Join us for an evening of insights, networking, and expert talks on the key role of real-time data analytics in AI infrastructures.

🗓️ Agenda

6:30 PM: Registration, Dinner & Networking

7:00 PM: Welcome & Introductions

7:05 PM: Using ClickHouse for AI by Maruthi Lokanathan, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

7:30 PM: From SQL to AI: Building Intelligent Applications with ClickHouse and LangDB by Matteo Pelati, Co-Founder of LangDB

8:00 PM: Q&A & Networking

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

Pre-registration is required for AWS office building security requirements. Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at this meetup or future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

🎤 Session Details: Using ClickHouse for AI

AI is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a fundamental part of our daily lives. Forward-thinking organizations are embracing AI technologies, not just to stay competitive but to drive innovation, agility, and efficiency. When building AI platforms, the ability to process vast amounts of data in real-time is crucial to deliver optimised performance. This talk explores how ultra-fast analytics databases are transforming the AI landscape by enabling scalable, high-performance data processing.

Speaker: Maruthi Lokanathan, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

With over 14 years of engineering experience, Maruthi Lokananthan is a seasoned technology leader specializing in innovative software development and customer-focused solutions. As a Solution Architect at ClickHouse, he plays a pivotal role in driving the adoption of real-time data warehouse technology across Asia. Prior to ClickHouse, Maruthi founded and built Typeless, served as the resident CTO of 2050 Labs, and held key engineering and consulting roles at Neo4j and Deloitte, among others.

🎤 Session Details: From SQL to AI: Building Intelligent Applications with ClickHouse and LangDB

As AI becomes a driving force behind innovation, building applications that seamlessly integrate AI capabilities with existing data infrastructures is critical.

In this session, we explore the creation of agentic applications using ClickHouse and LangDB. We will introduce the concept of an AI gateway, explaining its role in connecting powerful AI models with the high-performance analytics engine of ClickHouse. By leveraging LangDB, we demonstrate how to directly interact with AI functions as User-Defined Functions (UDFs) in ClickHouse, enabling developers to design and execute complex AI workflows within SQL.

Additionally, we will showcase how LangDB facilitates deep visibility into AI function behaviors and agent interactions, providing tools to analyze and optimize the performance of AI-driven logic. Finally, we will highlight how ClickHouse, powered by LangDB APIs, can be used to evaluate and refine the quality of LLM responses, ensuring reliable and efficient AI integrations.

Speaker: Matteo Pelati, Co-Founder of LangDB

Matteo Pelati is a seasoned software engineer with over two decades of experience, specializing in data engineering for the past ten years. He is the co-founder of LangDB, a company based in Singapore building the fastest Open Source AI Gateway. Before founding LangDB, he was part of the early team at DataRobot, where he contributed to scaling their product for enterprise clients. Subsequently, he joined DBS Bank where he built their data platform and team from the ground up. Prior to starting LangDB, Matteo led the data group for Asia Pacific and data engineering at Goldman Sachs.