Details

Calling all data enthusiasts in Jakarta — this one’s for you! 🚀

Zoe Steinkamp, ClickHouse’s dynamic Senior Developer Relations Advocate all the way from Colorado, is making a whirlwind one-day stop in Indonesia during her Asia Pacific tour this July and August. Don’t miss your chance to catch Zoe live as she dishes out the hottest announcements, future roadmap insights, and jaw-dropping innovations unveiled at ClickHouse’s first-ever Open House in San Francisco this May. Come connect with other data enthusiasts, learn more about how to optimise real-time data analytics!

🗓️ Agenda

6:30 PM: Registration, Dinner & Networking

Registration, Dinner & Networking 7:00 PM: Welcome & Introductions

Welcome & Introductions 7:05 PM: Highlights from ClickHouse Open House SF: The Inside Scoop by Zoe Steinkamp, Senior Developer Relations Advocate @ ClickHouse

by Zoe Steinkamp, Senior Developer Relations Advocate @ ClickHouse 7:25 PM: Powering the Next Generation of Crypto with Real-Time Data

by Nadhira Vidya Pramatma, VP of Technology and Solution Architect @ All Data International, & Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect

by Nadhira Vidya Pramatma, VP of Technology and Solution Architect @ All Data International, & Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect 8:00 PM: Q&A & Networking

Q&A & Networking 8:30 PM: Wrap-up

Pre-registration is required for Treasury Tower building security. Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at this meetup or future events, complete this CFP Form and we’ll be in touch.

______________________________________________

🎤 Session Details: Highlights from ClickHouse Open House SF: The Inside Scoop

What do Tesla, OpenAI, Anthropic, Ramp, and Lyft have in common? They were all featured speakers at ClickHouse’s inaugural Open House conference in San Francisco this May! Join Zoe for a fast-paced recap of the biggest announcements, live demos, and key insights unveiled at the event. Whether you missed the conference or want a quick refresher, this session will bring you up to speed on how industry leaders are innovating with ClickHouse.

Speaker: Zoe Steinkamp, Senior Developer Relations Advocate @ ClickHouse

Zoe is a Developer Advocate at ClickHouse. She is a front-end software engineer turned developer advocate who enjoy small coding projects in Python and JavaScript that help the community learn different platforms and tools. Her mission is to empower developers by enhancing their experience with ClickHouse’s high-performance database and real-time analytics capabilities. Zoe also has a growing interest in data science in her spare time. Prior to ClickHouse, Zoe was with InfluxDB for over 5 years and PlatOmatic for over 4 years, to name a few.

🎤 Session Details: Powering the Next Generation of Crypto with Real-Time Data

In the fast-moving world of crypto, every millisecond counts. From price tracking and fraud detection to user personalization and trading performance, real-time analytics is a key differentiator for staying ahead in an intensely competitive landscape. In this talk, we’ll explore how modern crypto platforms are leveraging ClickHouse to process massive volumes of data with ultra-low latency—powering smarter decisions, smoother user experiences, and faster innovation. Whether you're building trading engines, optimizing user journeys, or scaling infrastructure, this session will dive into real-world strategies for bringing real-time analytics into your crypto stack.

Speaker: Nadhira Vidya Pramatma, VP of Technology and Solution Architect @ All Data International

Nadhira specializes in bridging business needs with the transformative potential of blockchain technology and comprehensive data solutions. She collaborates closely with clients to understand their challenges and build end-to-end data solutions that solve real problems and improve their operations. Nadhira's focus is on creating practical solutions that help businesses achieve their goals and see measurable results.

Speaker: Maruthi Lokanathan, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

With over 14 years of engineering experience, Maruthi is a seasoned technology leader specializing in innovative software development and customer-focused solutions. As a Solution Architect at ClickHouse, he plays a pivotal role in driving the adoption of real-time data warehouse technology across Asia. Prior to ClickHouse, Maruthi founded and built Typeless, served as the resident CTO of 2050 Labs, and held key engineering and consulting roles at Neo4j and Deloitte, among others.